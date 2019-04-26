Deputy PM: Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation fully meets interests of peoples of two countries

By Trend





Azerbaijani-Chinese relations are built on a solid basis, and this cooperation can be characterized as friendship and partnership, said Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that the President of Azerbaijan made two official visits to China: "Many important documents were signed to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and China. I believe that the relations of a political nature are quite reliable and reflected on a high level. The Chinese side has repeatedly expressed support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. It is natural that Azerbaijan also expressed support for the idea of ??a united China. Economic cooperation with China is enhancing and various Chinese companies are operating in Azerbaijan. I think that efforts in this direction will be expanded in the future."

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, today the Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation is carried out in concrete ways, particularly through the implementation of projects for the revival of the “Great Silk Road”.

Ali Akhmedov stressed that the current visit of President Ilham Aliyev to China is connected with the participation in the large international conference on the “One Belt, One Road” project implemented by this country. "Countries, which are involved in the implementation of this project in one form or another, participate in this conference. Azerbaijan is actively involved in the implementation of this project and, thus, the country is represented at the forum by President Ilham Aliyev. Therefore, I believe that partnership between Azerbaijan and China, one of the strongest economies in the world, fully corresponds to the interests of our peoples, and there are sufficiently solid grounds for the expansion and development of this cooperation," he said.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev went to China on April 24 at the invitation of the Chairman of the People’s Republic of China to participate in the second “One Belt, One Road” international forum.