Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan actively promoted “One Belt, One Road” project within initiatives put forward

By Trend





Azerbaijan has actively promoted the “One Belt, One Road” project within the framework of the initiatives put forward, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

“Thank you, Mr. Chairman, for the kind words addressed to me and the words spoken about our country,” Ilham Aliyev said. “First of all, I would like to thank you for the invitation. We consider the invitation to take part in the “One Belt, One Road” forum as a sign of special respect for our country, as a sign of friendship towards me. You mentioned that I am a friend of your country, and you are also known in Azerbaijan as a good friend of our country. And we jointly promote our cooperation and determine ways of further interaction.”

“The forum is of great importance,” he added. “As you noted, Azerbaijan has supported your initiative from the very beginning and actively promoted this project within the framework of the initiatives we have put forward. I would like to recall my state visit to your country and the hospitality extended to me in 2015. Then we signed a memorandum of understanding “Economic Belt of the Silk Road”. Our political relations are at a high level today. We actively interact in international organizations.”