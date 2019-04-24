German Federal Foreign Office rep to visit Baku

By Trend





Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Siebert will visit Azerbaijan this May, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said a press conference in Baku, Trendreports April 23.

The ambassador noted that the visit of Michael Siebert and the delegation of the German parliament is scheduled for May 7.

Siebert will take part in political consultations between Azerbaijan and Germany, the German diplomat said, stressing that Azerbaijan and Germany are working closely in various fields, including the political sphere.