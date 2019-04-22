Azerbaijani president offers condolences to his Sri Lankan counterpart

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of explosions caused in your country,” President Aliyev said.

“We are extremely outraged by this horrible incident, resolutely condemn terrorism, and support the efforts of the international community in the fight against all of its manifestations,” the president added.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and all the people of Sri Lanka, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” he said.