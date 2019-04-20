Reps of Young Presidents’ Organization visit Azerbaijan

By Trend

A delegation of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) has arrived in Baku to get acquainted with Azerbaijan and to explore the country, Trend reports.

The 20-member delegation of the YPO visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

The young people representing different countries commemorated the Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid wreaths at their graves.

Following the visit, the guests enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan, as well as the youth policy pursued in the country.