MFA: Armenia should realize that status quo in Karabakh conflict unacceptable

Comments on the upcoming meetings by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the Armenian side and/or the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the steps taken are fully consistent with the joint statements adopted in the 3+2 format, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on April 19.

She noted that these statements openly support the need to prepare the population of both countries for peace.

“The Armenian leadership should realize that the existing status quo is unacceptable, unstable and this process cannot be permanent,” said Abdullayeva.

