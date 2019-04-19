Air Force Training Center opens in Azerbaijan [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Trend





Upon the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities on improving the control system and bringing it up to the level of high technical standards are being carried out as part of the modernization of Azerbaijan's Air Force, Trend reports referring the Ministry of Defense of the country.

On April 18, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry visited the Aviation Repair Plant. The Minister of Defense was informed about the current activities carried out at the production facilities for the repair of assemblies, engines and gear cases of aircraft and helicopters, aviation and radio-electronic equipment, and aircraft weapon. The minister inquired about the preparation of aviation assets, the current repair work of assemblies and the scheduled operations.

Then the Defense Minister took part in the opening of Training Centre of the Air Force MiG-29 fighter jets. Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the premises of aviation engineers, aircraft weapon, flight control, flight analysis, watched the preparatory training of military pilots and gave relevant instructions. He was also informed that that the simulators installed at the premises allow providing a flight of two or four aircrafts simultaneously.

The high-altitude work accessories and equipment provided for flight personnel were also demonstrated. After getting acquainted with the conditions created in the Centre, the Defense Minister held a meeting with military pilots and assigned specific tasks for them.



















