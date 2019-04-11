Azerbaijan hosts meeting on state policy in social protection of IDPs, families of martyrs

By Trend





A regional meeting organized by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party is being held in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district, Trend reports on April 11.

The meeting is dedicated to the social protection of internally displaced people and families of martyrs, having an important place in Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s policy.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman - Executive Secretary of the ruling party Ali Ahmadov, active members of the ruling party’s regional organizations on the Karabakh region and public representatives from Aghjabadi district takes part in the meeting.

Before the event, the participants visited a monument to Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers.







