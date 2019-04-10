President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Argentine ambassador [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Argentina Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella.

Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella reviewed a guard of honor.

Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

Ambassador Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella extended greetings of President of the Argentine Republic Mauricio Macri to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the good relations of cooperation and partnership between Azerbaijan and Argentina, and emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels in terms of expanding bilateral relations and discussing prospects for economic cooperation.

Underlining the role of mutual operation of the two countries’ embassies in terms of developing bilateral relations, the head of state expressed his confidence that during his diplomatic tenure Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella will hold fruitful meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan’s relevant authorities for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out the favorable conditions which exist for the activities of foreign companies in Azerbaijan, and expressed his hope that the Argentine companies will also operate in Azerbaijan.

Sergio Osvaldo Perez Gunella thanked for the warm words. He noted that the key goal of his diplomatic tenure is to expand economic cooperation, as well as mutual trade and investment between the two countries, adding that he will spare no efforts in this regard.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the field of energy, business, and agriculture.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of President Mauricio Macri and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Argentine President.








