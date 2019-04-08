Karabakh separatists threaten Baku

By Trend





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The third anniversary of the April battles celebrated in the outgoing week forced the separatists in Karabakh to recall that nightmare for them.

After the battles on the line of contact on April 2–5, the situation on the front line changed radically: in contrast to all previous years, the advantage is now on the Azerbaijani side, which can control front-line territories from conquered heights.

Wishing to keep up with Yerevan, the puppet regime threatened Baku that if Azerbaijan decided to liberate the occupied lands by military means, "all necessary self-defense measures will be taken in accordance with the UN Charter."

How does an unrecognized entity created in the territories occupied by Armenia fall under the UN Charter is a good question, but the answer seems to be known to separatists.

The separatists are confused after the failed negotiations for Armenia in Vienna, held recently between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, which meant the collapse of all hopes of legitimization of the occupation regime. After three years, the illegal regime created in Karabakh does not want to understand that the April fighting could end not on April 4 but later, and today the Armenian gangsters and war criminals would be in Azerbaijani prisons.

Armenian authorities are trying with all their might to assure the society that there are changes in Azerbaijan’s position on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and a change in the format of negotiations is possible.

But the loud statements of the Minister of Defense David Tonoyan and the hot assurances of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can no longer deceive anyone, even such an "optimist" as General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.

Speaking about the preservation of the negotiations format, Ter-Tadevosyan said this is Armenia’s first mistake, which is unlikely to be corrected.

He added that a format has already been created, international observers have already agreed and Azerbaijan will not allow a third party to sit at a table of talks.

This time, Ter-Tadevosyan abandoned military rhetoric and said more that Armenia wants peace, and does not want war.

Noteworthy that, shortly after the April battles, the headlines on Armenian websites sounded with Ter-Tadevosyan’s voice, promised to blow up the whole of Azerbaijan in 20 minutes. "During the next attack of Azerbaijan, we need to strike a serious blow," the army general said in an interview with Yerkramas, as well as Karabakh separatists who believe that the UN gives Armenia such a right.

Ter-Tadevosyan believes that Azerbaijan has an infrastructure that represents very great explosiveness, in particular, oil and gas pipelines through which Azerbaijan transported energy resources in the framework of international projects.

Earlier, representatives of the occupied Khankendi stated the relevant threats against Azerbaijan. The separatist regime declared that it possesses a special weapon, which no one else has, and is able to send them to Baku. However, these statements only amused the Azerbaijani side.

Recently, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov commented on the threats of the Minister of Defense of Armenia to launch an offensive. Hasanov considers, David Tonoyan is not familiar with the real state of the Armenian army.

"Armenia and its army in order to go on the offensive against Azerbaijan have neither economic nor sufficient military capabilities. Now it is not the 1990s. When I heard his statement, I said, it would be great if they really launched an offensive. Then I would meet with Tonoyan in Yerevan," said Hasanov.

It seems that if Yerevan does not come to its senses, perhaps this will happen.