Minister: Only 20% of Azerbaijani armed forces fought against entire Armenian army during April battles

By Trend





The main results of the April battles were the defeat of the Armenian army, the solidarity shown by the Azerbaijani people, the rising spirit of patriotism and the combat experience of the Azerbaijani army, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said in an interview with AzTV channel, Trend reports on April 4.

The minister said that during the April battles, only 20 percent of the Azerbaijani armed forces fought against the entire Armenian army.

“The Armenians are unable to cope with Azerbaijan economically, politically and in terms of building an army,” he said. “Therefore, they resort to other methods, namely, use traitors, spread lies and slander.”

"But it is also useless,” Hasanov added. “It is not the beginning of the 1990s now. During that period, taking advantage of the disorder in the country, the Armenians occupied our lands. Azerbaijan has changed since the 1990s. Presently, there are strong statehood, strong president, strong economy, army."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.







