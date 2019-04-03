Reps of diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan to visit Ganja, Samukh, Goygol regions

By Trend





More than 60 representatives of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan will visit the country’s Ganja, Samukh and Goygol regions on April 2-3, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on April 2.

The trip has been organized by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to review the development of the country's districts, to obtain information about the economic and social projects being implemented in the regions and the development of the tourism sector.

The diplomats will review the Heydar Aliyev Park Complex in Ganja, the Nizami Ganjavi mausoleum, the Imamzade religious complex and the Ganja Automobile Plant.

The diplomats will review the Agroenergy complex and Agro Diary LLC in Samukh while the German Cultural Heritage, the Goygol National Park and the Goygol Winery in Goygol.