Azerbaijani FM to attend 16th meeting of Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation Council in Brussels

By Trend





The 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan- EU Cooperation Council will be held in Brussels April 4, the Press Service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will participate in the meeting from the Azerbaijani side, while High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will participate in the meeting from the EU side.

Discussions on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, issues on the EU-Azerbaijan partnership agenda, ongoing negotiations on the new bilateral agreement, the Partnership Priorities, the Eastern Partnership and other issues are planned at the meeting.