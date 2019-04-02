UK appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

By Trend





United Kingdom appointed new ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reported citing UK's government.

Mr James Sharp has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan in succession to Dr Carole Crofts who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service.

Mr Sharp will take up his appointment during July 2019.

James Sharp began his professional career at BAE Systems company. He began work in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1987. In 1987-1988 he worked in the South America Department. In 2002-2005, Sharp worked as the ambassador of the kingdom to Kazakhstan and as a non-resident ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. He also worked as director of the Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2013-2015). In 2017-2018 he worked as a political adviser in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate.