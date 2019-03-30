President Aliyev: Azerbaijan pursues strong social policy

By Trend





Azerbaijan pursues a strong social policy, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He was speaking March 28 at the meeting over a fire that occurred in a shopping center "Diglas" in Nizami district, Baku.

“It manifests itself in various fields,” he said. “As you know, a very serious and major social package was approved at the beginning of this year. As a result of the social initiatives, this program reaches out to more than 3 million people. I can say that there is no analogue to such an initiative in the world. During a natural disaster – earthquakes, floods, etc. – the state stands by its citizens. This is our policy, we are committed to it and will pursue it in all directions. Therefore, of course, in connection with the fire that has occurred, we should, first of all, put ourselves in the place of the entrepreneurs who sustained material damage. We should and will assist them.”