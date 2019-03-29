Armenians destroying Azerbaijani monuments to make dream of “Greater Armenia” real

By Trend





Speaking against global values, Armenia is destroying national monuments and monuments of spiritual culture in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, first deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan Sayyad Salahli told reporters in Baku, Trendreports March 28.

Salahli noted that by destroying these values, Armenians are trying to prove that Azerbaijanis didn’t live there.

“Armenians are destroying Azerbaijani monuments in order to make their dream of “Greater Armenia” real,” he said.

He added that Armenians throughout the history were destroying these monuments.

“They demolish them, misappropriate, change their inscriptions,” he said. “Thus they declare that the monuments belong to them, and the Azerbaijanis settled at these lands later.”

Salahli stressed that among the monuments destroyed in ancient Azerbaijani lands, including in Nagorno-Karabakh, 367 monuments were historical, 67 were mosques, 140 were places of worship, and 140 more were temples.

“Despite that the nations of the world don’t support this policy of Armenians, unfortunately, neither major organizations nor states react to this fact,” he said. “In most cases, they turn a blind eye to these processes. However, Azerbaijan will never put up with this occupation policy.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.