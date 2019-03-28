President Aliyev orders to create commission to investigate fire in Baku shopping center [UPDATE]

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on March 28 on the creation of a commission in connection with the fire that occurred in the Diglas shopping center in Nizami district of Baku.
The entrepreneurs suffered great damage as a result of the fire that occurred in Diglas shopping center in Nizami district of Baku on March 26, 2019.
The president instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to set up a commission and regularly inform him about the conducted work to investigate the causes and consequences of the incident.
The decree comes into force from the date of signing.