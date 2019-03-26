President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Bangladesh

By Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I am hopeful that relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh will continue to develop and expand. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity.”