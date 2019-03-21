Ali Hasanov: Nursultan Nazarbayev`s decision will ensure prosperous future of Kazakh people

Trend:

The Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov has described Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan as the fraternal countries that share common history, culture and traditions. “After independence was gained these traditional relations were maintained and even developed through efforts of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and leader of the Kazakh people Nursultan Nazarbayev,” Ali Hasanov told the special correspondent of Kazinform news agency, Trend reported.

“We can say unambiguously that Nursultan Nazarbayev has played a decisive role in all positive changes in the public, political, socio-economic and cultural life of Kazakhstan in the past 30 years. It is thanks to his wise policy that Kazakhstan has grown into an influential player of international politics and an industrial state aiming to become one of the world`s rapidly developing and leading economies.”

“Nursultan Nazarbayev`s entire activity is dedicated to ensuring his people`s well-being. He is an outstanding political figure of not only the Kazakh people, but also the Turkic-Muslim world. So we are confident that Nursultan Nazarbayev`s decision will be a positive step in the fate of the Kazakh people.”

“Azerbaijan believes that this will ensure prosperous future of the Kazakh people. The Azerbaijani government will certainly remain committed to its path of friendship and partnership with Kazakhstan and its newly-forming official bodies,” Ali Hasanov added.