Nida movement member among pardoned upon Azerbaijani president’s decree

17 March 2019 [13:00] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


The Azerbaijani president’s pardon decree is being executed in Baku’s penitentiary institution #2 of the penitentiary service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice, Trend reports.

The pardon decree covers 31 prisoners in this penitentiary institution. Among those pardoned, there is also member of the Nida movement Giyas Ibrahimov and journalist Fikrat Ibishbayli

Under the presidential decree, a total of 431 people were pardoned. Among them, 399 people were freed from the unserved part of their prison sentences.










