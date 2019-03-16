President Aliyev expresses condolence to PM of New Zealand

By Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a condolence letter to Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern over heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an armed attack at the mosques in the city of Christchurch.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an armed attack at the mosques in the city of Christchurch,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “We are extremely outraged by this ruthless terror act, and resolutely support the international community`s efforts against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”

“Over this horrible incident, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of New Zealand, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery.”