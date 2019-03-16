Head of Azerbaijan'n Ombudsman Office elected as member of IPHRC of OIC

By Trend:

The Head of the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan Aydin Safikhanli was elected as a member of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Elections for membership of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of OIC were held on March 1-2 in Abu Dhabi within the framework of the 46th session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

At the elections for the Asian group for three vacancies, the candidacies of five countries, including Azerbaijan, were presented. Azerbaijan was in the first place among the countries (the second - Pakistan, the third - Malaysia), whose candidacies were nominated for the membership.