President Ilham Aliyev meets Montenegrin counterpart

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic. The Montenegrin President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for inviting him to the 7th Global Baku Forum, and the excellent organization of the event. He described the event as one of the important platforms for discussing international issues. The Montenegrin President hailed relations with Azerbaijan, saying the jointly implemented projects are indicative of the development of bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined very close political and economic relations, and praised the successful implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Montenegro. The head of state hailed Montenegro’s participation in the meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, saying that this project will bring the two countries closer to each other. President Ilham Aliyev also pointed to the implementation of various transport projects in Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that coordination of Azerbaijan’s transport system with European countries and particularly the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway also create ample opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The President pointed out great potential and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in tourism, gas and transport areas.

President Milo Dukanovic noted that Montenegro considers Azerbaijan as a friendly country, and hails President Ilham Aliyev’s support for the development of relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed Azerbaijan’s great respect for Montenegro, saying the country attaches great importance to its relations with Montenegro.

The sides also discussed the strengthening of the legal and treaty base, and development of other areas between the two countries.