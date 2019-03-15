President Ilham Aliyev meets Romanian vice prime minister

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall.

Ana Birchall extended greetings of the Romanian president and prime minister to the head of state. She said that this meeting creates new opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries. Ana Birchall noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Romania.

The head of state asked the vice prime minister to extend his greetings to the Romanian president and prime minister. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Ana Birchall`s personal contribution to and support for the development of ties between the two countries are highly appreciated in Azerbaijan. The head of state pointed out that there are big opportunities for further developing bilateral relations between the two countries, in particular promoting economic and trade cooperation.

Ana Birchall noted that a meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission last year was very fruitful, adding that this commission plays an important role in developing economic ties between the two countries.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation within international organizations, and hailed the two countries` mutual support. It was also noted that the development of the transport sector was one of the key issues on the agenda of a recent meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan.

The head of state touched upon Romania`s involvement in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council.

Ana Birchall said that during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Romania supported the expansion of Azerbaijan-European Union relations.