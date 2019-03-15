President Ilham Aliyev meets his Moldovan counterpart

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Moldovan President Igor Dodon for his participation in the 7th Global Baku Forum. The head of state noted that the 7th Global Baku Forum is a very important platform for discussing international and regional issues. “This Forum also allows us the opportunity to discuss prospects for developing our bilateral relations.” President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Igor Dodon on the victory in the elections.

Moldovan President Igor Dodon expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the excellent organization of the 7th Global Baku Forum. The Moldovan President described the Forum as an important platform for discussing international and regional matters.

The sides had a broad exchange of views on the development of the bilateral ties in a variety of fields. They emphasized the importance of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission in developing economic and trade relations between the two countries. The two countries` successful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations was underlined at the meeting.