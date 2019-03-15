7th Global Baku Forum continues with panel meetings

By Trend





The 7th Global Baku Forum dedicated to the topic "New Foreign Policy" continues with panel meetings, Trend reports March 14.

The first panel meeting of the forum is devoted to the theme “Role of big forces in changing global politics: China, the US, Russia and the EU.”

Rapid development of the Chinese economy in recent years, the fact that the country is interested in the stable development of the economy was highlighted at the panel meeting. It was noted that the economic ties between China and the EU amount to billions of US dollars.

The issues of the formation of a European society and the problems encountered in this process were also touched upon. It was noted that the EU is taking important steps to solve problems, but some issues are still pending settlement, and the European countries should cooperate for this.

At the panel meeting, the role of the US in ensuring peace was emphasized and it was noted that the US highly appreciates the contribution made by Azerbaijan to the restoration of peace.

At the first panel meeting, the significance of the 7th Global Baku Forum was also touched upon.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are taking part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.



