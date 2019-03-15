Global Baku Forum becomes very effective platform - Danilo Turk

By Trend





The Global Baku Forum has become a very effective platform that will develop from year to year, former president of Slovenia Danilo Turk told Trend March 14.

He noted that this forum creates excellent opportunities for forum participants to exchange views on important issues of concern to the whole world.

“This forum is another step that has created favorable conditions for discussing foreign policy issues,” added Turk.

He noted that Azerbaijan is doing an excellent job of establishing a dialogue between civilizations.

“Azerbaijan is an Islamic country, but with very progressive approach,” he said. “Baku supports the restoration of Christian churches, and this contributes to the establishment of trust and dialogue between peoples.”

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are taking part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.