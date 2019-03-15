Fruitful co-op established between Bulgaria, Azerbaijan - PM

By Trend





Fruitful cooperation has been established between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports March 14.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria effectively cooperate in many areas, including tourism, cultural and other spheres.

“I think that this cooperation will continue to develop,” he said. “The Baku Global Forum makes an important contribution to the development of cooperation between the countries.”

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are taking part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.