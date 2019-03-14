Ismail Seralgeldin: 7th Global Baku Forum attracts large international audience

By Trend





The 7th Global Baku Forum has attracted a very large international audience, Ismail Serageldin, the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), told reporters during the forum, Trend reports.

The co-chair of the NGIC noted that the current forum was attended by four current presidents, a prime minister and a number of other officials. Influential experts are taking part in the forum, with whom steps to create a better future will be discussed, he added.

Serageldin noted that the forum participants have gathered to discuss issues related to foreign policy and each country should form its policy not only in relation to neighboring countries, but also in relation to nature, climate change, for example.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.