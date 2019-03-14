Sergio Mattarella: Commitment of Nizami Ganjavi Center to promotion of cross-cultural dialog gets stronger

By Trend





Commitment of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center towards the promotion of cross-cultural dialog and cooperation has grown and got stronger, President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella said in his message to 7-th Global Baku Forum.

Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari read the message of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to the co-chairs of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

“Dear participants and honorable guests. I have the honor to read the message of his Excellency Sergio Mattarella president of the Italian Republic addressed to the co-chairs of the 7th Global Baku Forum Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin” the Ambassador said.

Firstly, the president congratulated the co-chairs on the topic of 7th Global Baku Forum.

“Esteemed co-chairs, I extent to you and to the staff of the Nizami Ganjavi international l center my warmest thanks for having invited me again to the Global Baku Forum. I am not able to attend the conference, yet I would like to congratulate you on the choice of the topic “New foreign policy of the world” of 7th edition of this meeting,” the president's message said.

Mattarella stressed the framework that was designed to witness the value of mutual understanding and to promote both identity and integration.

“I am very pleased to notice that year after year the commitment of the Center towards the promotion of cross-cultural dialog and cooperation has grown and got stronger. This happened in the framework designed to witness the value of mutual understanding and to promote in all circumstances both identity and integration as indispensable elements over long lasting interaction among people and between countries” he stated.

Italian president noted the utmost importance of the Forum to prevent misconceptions, tensions and intolerance.

“Initiative like the one that is organized in Baku, the city I had the honor of vising in 2018 where I had fruitful meeting with president Aliyev, are of the utmost importance to prevent misconceptions, tensions and intolerance and to bring concrete proposals to the attention of those holding political responsibilities” Mattarella said.

Finally, Italian president referred to the efforts of both governments and representatives of civil society to design sustainable public policies and wished his best regards to the forum.

“The pressing challenges of our time require a truly participated reflection involving both governments and representatives of civil society in order to design sustainable public policies with a wide endorsement. I seize this opportunity to send my appreciation of your activities and to wish Global Baku form every success. I send you the best regards” Sergio Mattarella underlined.

VII Global Baku Forum began its work in Baku on Thursday.

The forum is held with the organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and will last until March 16.

The event is attended by some 450 people from more than 70 countries. The theme of the VII Global Baku Forum will be “New foreign policy of the world”.