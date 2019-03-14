Bosnia and Herzegovina: Multilateralism remains the best platform for solving global problems

By Trend





Multilateralism remains the best platform for solving global problems, Trend reports citing Sefik Dzaferovic, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He made the remarks during the 7th Global Baku Forum.

“International competition under the new global constellation cannot and should not be ignored. The great global game carries serious challenges, risks and fears, however, it does not necessarily imply confrontation. To lose faith in cooperation is to in advance lose the battle for sustainable global peace, security, stability and prosperity,” said Dzaferovic.

He pointed out that multilateralism and rules-based international order remains the best platform and the best framework for solving global problems. “International dialogue, cooperation, respect for human rights and compliance with generally accepted rules of the international law are key mechanism for ensuring security, stability and sustainable development. “

“We must preserve, protect, promote and further develop these universal international values, principles, rights and rules,” he added.

Dzaferovic noted that Bosnia and Herzegovina is devoted to multilateralism and committed to act in line with its obligations arising from international conventions and its membership in international institutions.

“I firmly believe that commitment to multilateralism and rules-based international order, compliance with international law and respect for universal values are the best way to address the complex global challenges we face and the only path towards a better and safer world.”

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.