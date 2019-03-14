Guterres: World needs multilateralism more than ever

By Trend





Multilateralism is needed more than ever, Trend reports citing a message of the UN Secretary General António Guterres to 7th Global Baku Forum.

The message was read out by Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Assistant Secretary-General, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (RBEC).

“I thank the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre for convening the seventh Global Baku Forum. Our world faces a paradox: challenges are increasingly interconnected, yet responses are fragmented. From environmental threats and armed conflicts to rising inequality and intolerance, multilateralism is needed more than ever. But simply saying this is not enough. We need to show that we are mobilizing solutions that respond to people’s fears and anxieties, and that build fair globalization that works for all. That is what the United Nations strives to do every day: from peacekeeping to humanitarian assistance; from defending human rights to promoting sustainable development,” he said.

Guterres noted that one looming threat can undo all our good work – climate disruption.

“Climate change is running much faster than our efforts to slow it. I am convening a climate action summit in September in New York to raise ambition to meet this global existential challenge. I will count on your support in both sounding the alarm and highlighting the opportunities of climate action,” he said. “ Cooperation with other multilateral institutions, regional organizations, civil society, the private sector, and other stakeholders is essential. In that spirit of partnership, I welcome your commitment to dialogue and offer my best wishes for a fruitful meeting.”

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14, Trend reports.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.