Azerbaijani president taking part in 7th Global Baku Forum

By Trend





The 7th Global Baku Forum has kicked off in the capital of Azerbaijan under the motto "A New Foreign Policy”.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

Prior to the event, the participants of the forum posed together for photographs.

Co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin declared the forum open.

President Aliyev made a speech at the event.

Over 500 delegates from 50 countries attend the three-day forum. The forum features 10 sessions which will discuss global and regional issues.











