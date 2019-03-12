Azerbaijan holds introductory meeting with NATO

By Trend





An introductory meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, in connection with the country's accession to the NATO Codification System (NCS), Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry’s press service.

Experts of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency informed the representatives of the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan about the NCS during the meeting.

The NCS was presented during the events attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Defense and other state structures, and the procedure for joining the system, along with other issues, was among the matters of discussion.