Recent statement by OSCE MG means collapse of Pashinyan’s populist policy - MP

By Trend





Armenia won’t succeed in its attempt to avoid negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, because Azerbaijan will never allow it, Azerbaijani MP Hikmat Babaoglu told Trend.

He said that the latest diplomatic attacks of Baku yielded results in a short time.

Babaoglu noted that the final statement by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs should also be considered in this context.

“Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan still treats the geostrategic reality in the region, proceeding from his political illusion, and believes that he can manipulate existing reality and international law by proposing groundless ideas,” Babaoglu said. “Pashinyan’s statement that only citizens of Armenia participate in the election of the prime minister, and therefore he has no authority to negotiate on behalf of Nagorno-Karabakh is so frivolous that even in Armenia itself people don’t believe that Yerevan can escape the responsibility for occupation policy. All enemy soldiers who are eliminated by Azerbaijani soldiers during every Armenian sabotage act are citizens of Armenia.”

The MP also said that Azerbaijan won’t allow Armenia to make status quo a legitimate one.

“For this, Azerbaijan, first of all, uses the power of its army, economy and international prestige,” he noted. “The recent statement of the co-chairs also proceeds from the commitments undertaken to solve the problem and Azerbaijan’s power in the region. Unfortunately, the co-chairs don’t always exert the necessary pressure on Armenia, and thus, the settlement of the conflict is delayed. During his last meetings with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and officials of the EU, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed serious concern about this issue, and immediately after that we saw the statement of the co-chairs.”

“The statement once again notes that the format of the negotiations cannot be changed, and the negotiations are based on the principles stipulated in the Helsinki Final Act,” Babaoglu added. “The essence of these principles is that the right of peoples to self-determination cannot threaten the territorial integrity of states.”

The MP stressed that this statement and the thoughts expressed in it mean the collapse of Pashinyan’s populist policy, and if substantive negotiations don’t take place in the future, Armenia may face more radical steps by the Azerbaijani side.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.