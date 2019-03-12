Ex-ambassador: Iran interested in resolution of Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

By Trend





Iran is interested in the resolution of conflicts in its neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, with the preservation of their territorial integrity, Mohsen Pakayeen, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, told ISNA, Trend reports.

According to Pakayeen, as long as Azerbaijan and Armenia are interested, Iran is ready to step forward with good will and work on the solution of the conflict accounting for the interests of both countries.

Pakayeen added that Azerbaijan is one of Iran's important neighbors and Tehran and Baku take a strategic approach in their bilateral relations.

"Mutual visits, including Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov's visit to Tehran, reflect the mutual trust between the two countries," he said.

Noting the importance given by the two countries to economic ties, the former ambassador also mentioned the commissioning of the Rasht-Qazvin railroad and the beginning of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad.

Speaking about the tariff issue being in the center of attention in the Azerbaijani-Iranian trade cooperation, Pakayeen said that a final decision will be made at the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission on the possibility of reducing tariffs for easier transportation of goods.

"Bilateral banking cooperation is an important issue. Iran and Azerbaijan may use their national currencies," he said.

Thus, according to him, Iranian businessmen will be able to send their products to Azerbaijan via the Azerbaijani manat, and Azerbaijani businessmen will be able to send their products to Iran via the Iranian rial. However, agreements should be signed to this end.