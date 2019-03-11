Azerbaijan's First VP meets chairman of Rothschild Global Financial Advisory

By Trend





First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on a visit in the French Republic, has met with Chairman of the Rothschild Global Financial Advisory David René de Rothschild.

The First Vice-President noted that the Rothschilds, who were very famous in Azerbaijan in the 19th century, established “The Caspian-Black Sea Oil Industry and Trade Society” in 1883.

“Azerbaijan-Baku was the center for oil industry at that time, and the Rothschild Brothers made great investments in Baku, all of which led to the revival of the oil industry in Baku,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

Saying the Rothschild Brothers were engaged in charity, and built a great number of beautiful buildings in Baku, the First VP added that the cooperation also continued after Azerbaijan restored its independence.

She underlined the importance of agreement on strategic cooperation to be signed between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Rothschild Global Financial Advisory.

Mehriban Aliyeva invited Rothschild to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

Rothschild said he is happy to meet with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, pointing to the historical roots of the Rothschilds’ activities in Azerbaijan.

Hailing his family’s activities in Azerbaijan, David de Rothschild accepted with pleasure the invitation to visit the country.

The sides also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation.







