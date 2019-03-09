Azerbaijani FM voices protest over Russian side's participation in Lazarev Club meeting

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on several issues in the agenda covering bilateral relations, including the development of cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as the continuation of successful cooperation in multilateral format.

Bocharnikov, upon the Russian leadership’s instructions, invited Mammadyarov to take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled for April 5 in Moscow.

In turn, Mammadyarov expressed gratitude for this invitation. The Azerbaijani foreign minister underlined the strategic nature of the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and stressed Russia’s role as one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In this regard, Mammadyarov stressed that the participation of the Russian officials in the second meeting of the Russia-Armenia Lazarev Club, which took place in Moscow on March 5-6 with the participation of representatives from the illegal regime created in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by the Republic of Armenia, has caused the Azerbaijani side's protest.

The minister also said that the Azerbaijani side expressed dissatisfaction to the Russian side in connection with the invitation of representatives of the separatist regime to the first meeting of the above-mentioned Club held in Yerevan in late 2018, where provocative statements against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were made.

“Such cases contradict the normative legal framework defining the basis of the Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, as well as Russia's role as mediator,” the minister added.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the recent regional and global developments.