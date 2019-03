By Trend

New US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle (Lee) Litzenberger is looking forward to assuming his duties as the US ambassador in Baku.

“My wife and I are extremely happy and thrilled to be here in Baku. I am looking forward to assuming my duties as the US ambassador here, getting to know the people, the culture and the officials here and working to deepen and strengthen the relations between our two countries and two peoples,” he said, Trend reports March 7.