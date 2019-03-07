Azerbaijan, UK sign plan of military co-op

By Trend





The staff negotiations between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and the UK have been recently held at the Office of International Military Cooperation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on March 7.

The current state and promising areas of cooperation in the field of defense between the two countries were considered during the negotiations. The issues of cooperation in the field of training, education and peacekeeping operations were discussed and views on regional security were exchanged.

The negotiations resulted in the signing of the "Plan of military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom for the 2019/2020 fiscal year".