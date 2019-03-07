Dmitry Medvedev congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva

By Trend

Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in connection with March 8, the International Women’s Day.

“Dear Mehriban Arifovna, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of March 8,” reads the letter. “Women make our world brighter, more beautiful and kinder. They carefully preserve the family hearth, create harmony and comfort at home. Most importantly they always give their emotional warmth to their loved and close ones, surrounding them with care and attention.”

“May the wonderful mood of this holiday be with you for a long time. I wish you health, happiness, well-being and all the best,” Dmitry Medvedev said in his letter.