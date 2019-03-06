Azerbaijan, Switzerland mull co-op in several areas

By Trend





Another stage of political consultations took place between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and the Swiss delegation was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Krystyna Marty Lang.

During the consultations, a high level of political dialogue between the two countries was noted, the current state of relations between the countries was analyzed and an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation was held.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, cooperation within the Bretton Woods system and stressed their interest in further expansion of relations in various fields. It was also noted that there are ample opportunities for further expansion of cooperation in the economic sphere.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict took place and the illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories were discussed.

The importance of a peaceful settlement of the conflict was stressed, and the readiness of Switzerland to provide a platform for peaceful negotiations between the parties to the conflict was highly appreciated.

In addition, the sides discussed the participation of Swiss companies in regional energy and transport projects being implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan, including the Southern Gas Corridor project, the activities of the intergovernmental economic commission between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, cooperation in the agriculture and scientific fields and in the education sphere, as well as within international organizations, and on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.