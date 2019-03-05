Official: Those conducting “slander campaign” against Azerbaijan must be arrested

By Trend





The slander campaign against Azerbaijan, which continues from abroad, is being eliminated in the legal sphere and condemned by the Azerbaijani citizens, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Associations and Religious Organizations Siyavush Novruzov said, Trend reports.

Novruzov noted that foreign companies allocate grants to these individuals namely for this slander.

“They don’t say a word about Armenia, about crimes, acts of genocide committed by it in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region,” he said. “If they start speaking, they will immediately be deprived of grants. The Azerbaijani people take with indignation their absurd opinions about the propaganda of Armenia, that supposedly that country has a higher level of democracy. In their speeches, these persons voiced anti-state appeals (armed rebellion, coup, etc.).”

Novruzov added that in this regard, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor’s Office should initiate a criminal case and ensure the arrest and delivery of these people through Interpol.

“They must face the Azerbaijani courts,” he said. “It is necessary to appeal to the embassies that operate in those countries and to the embassies in Azerbaijan. Therefore, I believe that this issue should be brought to their attention. Besides, the Azerbaijani public should condemn such people. On March 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of cultural and art workers. The issues raised at this meeting were immediately taken into account. However, those who are abroad haven’t yet raised a single issue to the benefit of Azerbaijan. They only voice opinions that don’t correspond to reality. Everyone who comes from abroad to Azerbaijan sees the development that is taking place in the country, and no doubt that their local accomplices are trying to have the raised issues resolved.”

Novruzov also noted that the Commission on Pardon has already begun to consider the issue of pardoning.

“We receive appeals from those who committed crimes, regardless of political views, and who regret their past actions,” he said.

He reminded that after the Azerbaijani national leader came to power, more than 70 acts of pardon and about 13 acts of amnesty were adopted.

The last act on amnesty was adopted on the initiative of First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and this act affected over 10,000 people, he said.

“So what are those abroad concerned about?” he asked. “They use family members of prisoners, speak on their behalf. But after these people are released, they don’t even care about them, because they use these issues only for material gain.”