Embassy: Iran is always close to Azerbaijan and its people

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran has supported Baku’s fair position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue for many years. Tehran considers a violent change of borders unacceptable and is always close to Azerbaijan on this problem.

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan regards the poster of a group of Armenians living in Tehran and the slogans they shout out during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as an unauthorized action and an unacceptable step and condemns it, said the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan in a statement issued on March 4.

The embassy said Iranian officials did not interfere in the meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia with a group of Armenians living in Tehran, and the embassy regards the poster hanging at this meeting and shouting Slogans, as an unauthorized action and an unacceptable step.

“We would like to emphasize that in the first and difficult days of the independence of Azerbaijan, Iran has always been close to the Azerbaijani state and its people, supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and will never change this policy,’’ said the statement.

Iran believes that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be resolved between the two sides on the basis of the principle of respect for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and through peaceful negotiations, the embassy said.

The friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Azerbaijan are eternal, and no provocation can harm them, the statement emphasized.

Iran, as a regional power, cannot stand aside in the issue of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Tehran has always been in favor of maintaining stability and peace in this region, it is important for Iran to maintain and develop close relations with Baku.

Iran has repeatedly stated that it supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and many well-known political figures of the country have repeatedly stated that Nagorno-Karabakh is an Azerbaijani land and it should be immediately returned to Azerbaijan.

Maintaining friendly relations with Azerbaijan is crucial for Iran. The point is not only that Azerbaijanis are the second largest ethnic group in Iran (more than 20 million ethnic Azerbaijanis live in Iran), there are compact Talysh peoples living in the south of Azerbaijan.

The international transport corridor "North-South", which connects the ports of the Baltic Sea and the Indian Ocean passes through Azerbaijan. Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan have repeatedly shown interest in the development of this route.

That is why Iran today adheres to the preservation and development of the bilateral cooperation format with Azerbaijan.