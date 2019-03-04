President Aliyev notes role of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva in dev't of mugham in country and abroad

By Trend





The role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of mugham both in the country and abroad should be highlighted, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks March 1 in his closing speech at a meeting with a group of culture and art figures.

He noted that the establishment of mugham centers has gained momentum.

“The latest center was established in the city of Agdam. We celebrated its opening together,” he said. “Prior to that, centers had been opened in other cities too. Mugham contests are very important. Mugham is our national asset. Our musical culture has a special role in educating young people in the spirit of patriotism. It is no coincidence that live mugham contests attract a large audience. We watch them and we know that the absolute majority of our people watch them too."

"The inclusion of Azerbaijani mugham in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage is a historic achievement," he noted. "We have also held international contests and mugham festivals. This art lives in several countries, but UNESCO’s recognition of Azerbaijani mugham as an asset of Intangible Cultural Heritage of mankind is, of course, a great achievement.”

“I should also note that 13 samples of intangible cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people are included in various UNESCO lists,” he added.