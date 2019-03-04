State Dept.: US remains committed to helping sides find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict

By Trend





US remains committed to helping sides find a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the US State Department spokesperson told Trend.

“As a co-chair of the Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides find a peaceful and lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the spokesperson, referring to the latest statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.