Mammadyarov meets with President of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum

By Trend:

In the margins of the 46th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the president of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum, Taha Ayhan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Taha Ayhan informed Minister Elmar Mammadyarov about the activities of the Forum and highlighted that close relations and contacts established with Azerbaijan will be continuing in the future.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that he was pleased with the activities of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and noted the importance of cooperation with Eurasian Regional Centre of the Forum. He outlined the 2nd Executive Model OIC games, Islamic countries young entrepreneurs’ network to be hosted within the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in Ministerial Council on Youth and Sports, which are aimed at strengthening friendship between Islamic countries through youth and sports activities.

Foreign Minister praised the solidarity shown by the members of the ICYF on the "Solidarity with the victims of the Khojaly massacre" resolution. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited ICYF President Taha Ayhan to visit Azerbaijan.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the issues related to the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum.