Mammadyarov invites OIC Member States to gain from efforts and projects of Azerbaijan

By Trend:

On the sidelines of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov attended the brain storming session on the concept paper "Role of OIC in promoting development among its Member States", Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend Mar. 2.

Giving Azerbaijan's full support to the concept paper, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the necessity for a streamlined and comprehensive approach to the economic cooperation within the OIC. Minister E.Mammadyarov also emphasized that the OIC's activities should be based on specific priorities and should have clear targets; they should also be relevant to the organization’s capacities, as well as human and financial resources.

Furthermore, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highlighted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation within the OIC and is interested in strengthening the effectiveness of the organization.

Giving brief information about the large-scale transport, energy and ICT projects initiated and implemented by Azerbaijan, which are aimed to expand regional and even inter-regional trade, Minister Mammadyarov invited the OIC Member States to gain from efforts and projects of Azerbaijan. The Minister expressed his confidence that these projects will bring prosperity and strengthen cooperation and friendship among the countries.