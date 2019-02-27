President of Centrist Democratic International arrives in Baku

By Trend





A delegation led by president of the Centrist Democratic International Andres Pastrana arrived in Baku upon the invitation of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports referring to the ruling party.

Pastrana is accompanied by Secretary General of the Centrist Democratic International Antonio Lopez-Isturiz White and General Coordinator for Asia Pacific and Latin America Cesar Rossello.

During the visit the delegation members intends to meet with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling party Ali Ahmadov.

The program of the visit includes a number of official meetings, a meeting with internally displaced people in Azerbaijan’s Mushfiqabad settlement.

The delegation members will also review Baku’s historical and cultural monuments.

The visit of the delegation will end on February 28.







