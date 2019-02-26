Date of next meeting of EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council disclosed

By Trend

The 16th meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council will be held in late February, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 25.

Abdullayeva stressed the issues related to the partnership agreement, as well as cooperation in the transport and energy sectors will be discussed during the meeting, to be held on February 26-27.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev.

The European Council adopted a mandate for the European Commission and the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy to negotiate, on behalf of the EU and its member states, a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan in November 2016.

The new agreement should replace the 1996 partnership and cooperation agreement and should better take account of the shared objectives and challenges the EU and Azerbaijan face today.

The agreement will follow the principles endorsed in the 2015 review of the European Neighborhood Policy and offer a renewed basis for political dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The new agreement envisages the compliance of Azerbaijan’s legislation and procedures with the EU’s most important international trade norms and standards, which should lead to the improvement of Azerbaijani goods’ access to the EU markets.